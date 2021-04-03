Manitoba health officials report 181 new COVID-19 cases over holiday Friday and Saturday

Send this page to someone via email

Manitoba public health officials say one person died, and 181 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified between the holiday Friday and Saturday.

A woman in her 60s from Winnipeg is the latest fatality, bringing the number of deaths in the province to 938.

The province’s website shows 67 new cases were identified Friday.

Over the last two days, the breakdown in each region includes:

87 cases in the Winnipeg health region

70 cases in the Northern health region

19 cases in the Prairie Mountain health region

four cases in the Southern Health-Santé Sud health region

one case in the Interlake-Eastern health region

Manitoba now has 1,252 active cases of the virus with 32,162 recoveries.

As of Saturday morning, 66 people are in hospital with active COVID-19 infections and 76 people remain in hospital care but are no longer infectious, totaling 142 hospitalizations.

Patients in intensive care units (ICU) include 12 with active COVID-19 cases and 17 people with the virus who are no longer infectious but still require care, totaling 29 ICU patients.

There are no new cases of either variant of concern (VOC) in the province with the following breakdown provided by public health:

B.1.1.7 is 235

B.1.351 is 20

cases not categorized is 15

The total number of VOC cases remains at 270.

After 1,465 Manitobans went for a COVID-19 test yesterday, the five-day test positivity rate for the province is 4.4 per cent with Winnipeg sitting at four per cent.

Outbreaks have been declared at St. Anthony’s Hospital Psychiatric Unit in The Pas, Meadowood Manor Personal Care Home and Lions Personal Care Home, both in Winnipeg.

The province won’t be posting bulletins or data updates Sunday, April 4, due to the Easter weekend.