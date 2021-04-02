Report of shots fired send Edmonton police to The Beach Club at Summerside

Edmonton police were called to The Beach Club at Summerside early Friday evening after a report of shots fired.
Police arrived and say they’ve located all those believed to be involved in a fight.
Trending Stories
There were no injuries, according to EPS.
Police are still investigating and say, while there are no injuries consistent with a gunshot, they can’t rule out that a gun was fired.
No other individuals are being sought in connection with this altercation.
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Comments