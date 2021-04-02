Menu

Crime

Report of shots fired send Edmonton police to The Beach Club at Summerside

By Emily Mertz Global News
Posted April 2, 2021 11:41 pm
The Beach Club at Summerside in Edmonton on Friday, April 2, 2021. View image in full screen
The Beach Club at Summerside in Edmonton on Friday, April 2, 2021. Eric Beck, Global News

Edmonton police were called to The Beach Club at Summerside early Friday evening after a report of shots fired.

Police arrived and say they’ve located all those believed to be involved in a fight.

There were no injuries, according to EPS.

Police are still investigating and say, while there are no injuries consistent with a gunshot, they can’t rule out that a gun was fired.

No other individuals are being sought in connection with this altercation.

