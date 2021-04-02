Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Saskatchewan records highest active, daily new COVID-19 cases in nearly 2 months

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted April 2, 2021 5:20 pm
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Health Authority reports ICU data error' Saskatchewan Health Authority reports ICU data error
The Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) on Wednesday evening informed the province's Health Minister, Paul Merriman, that there had been a discrepancy in the COVID-19 ICU patient count and data in Regina, said the minister. The error occurred because patients who were moved to temporary ICU beds were not being counted as ICU admissions. Merriman and SHA CEO Scott Livingstone took responsibility for the error.

Saskatchewan government officials are reporting an additional 254 COVID-19 cases on Friday and one new death.

The resident was in their 60s and tested positive for COVID-19. The death was reported in the Saskatoon zone.

Today’s report of new cases is the highest since Feb. 6 when 264 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Read more: Can vaccinated people spread COVID-19? Data too limited, Health Canada says

Saskatchewan hit another record on Friday, the province now has 2,053 active cases. The last time active cases reached above 2,000 was on Feb. 9, when 2,036 active cases were reported.

Regina once again is reporting the highest amount of new cases with 112, followed by Saskatoon with 36 new coronavirus infections.

Story continues below advertisement
Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation calling for province-wide remote learning after Easter break' Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation calling for province-wide remote learning after Easter break
Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation calling for province-wide remote learning after Easter break

The remaining cases are located in the far north west (1), far north east (3), north west (13), north central (12), north east (9), central east (8), south central (22) and south east (31) zones. Seven new cases have pending residence information. Two cases have been assigned to the Regina (1) and north west (1) zones.

Trending Stories

As for hospitalizations, 193 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital including 37 receiving critical or intensive care. Regina reported the highest amount of COVID-19 patients receiving critical or intensive care with 23, followed by Saskatoon with nine patients.

Officials continue to warn individuals about variants of concern (VOC) rising across southern Saskatchewan, particularly in Moose Jaw and Weyburn. As of Friday, 151 VOCs have been identified in the south central zone where Moose Jaw is located. In the south east zone, where Weyburn is located, there have been 127 VOCs reported.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Wastewater samples point to rising COVID-19 variant cases in Saskatoon: professor

An additional 8,109 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Thursday, bringing the total up to 208,742 doses administered throughout the province.

On April 5, the province will be launching a new dashboard detailing vaccine administration in Saskatchewan, including first and second doses administered by age range. Because of this change, vaccine data will not be available on Sunday.

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site opening in North Battleford

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced the opening of drive-thru and walk-in clinics across the province. On Friday, the SHA said the North Battleford clinic will be opening a day earlier than expected.

The drive-thru immunization clinic will open on Saturday to residents 55 years of age and older. The site is located at the Cat Finning building, near Highway 16 on the way to Lloydminster.

The drive-thru will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Saturday through to April 7.

Click to play video: 'Saskatchewan to receive more than 45K doses of AstraZeneca, opening up additional COVID-19 vaccine sites' Saskatchewan to receive more than 45K doses of AstraZeneca, opening up additional COVID-19 vaccine sites
Saskatchewan to receive more than 45K doses of AstraZeneca, opening up additional COVID-19 vaccine sites
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 canadaCoronavirus CasesCOVIDSaskatchewan NewsSaskatchewan CoronavirusCOVID-19 saskatchewanSask Coronavirus Updatesask covid-19 update

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers