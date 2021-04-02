Saskatchewan records highest active, daily new COVID-19 cases in nearly 2 months

Send this page to someone via email

Saskatchewan government officials are reporting an additional 254 COVID-19 cases on Friday and one new death.

The resident was in their 60s and tested positive for COVID-19. The death was reported in the Saskatoon zone.

Today’s report of new cases is the highest since Feb. 6 when 264 new COVID-19 cases were reported.

Saskatchewan hit another record on Friday, the province now has 2,053 active cases. The last time active cases reached above 2,000 was on Feb. 9, when 2,036 active cases were reported.

Regina once again is reporting the highest amount of new cases with 112, followed by Saskatoon with 36 new coronavirus infections.

Story continues below advertisement

1:55 Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation calling for province-wide remote learning after Easter break Saskatchewan Teachers’ Federation calling for province-wide remote learning after Easter break

The remaining cases are located in the far north west (1), far north east (3), north west (13), north central (12), north east (9), central east (8), south central (22) and south east (31) zones. Seven new cases have pending residence information. Two cases have been assigned to the Regina (1) and north west (1) zones.

As for hospitalizations, 193 COVID-19 patients are currently in hospital including 37 receiving critical or intensive care. Regina reported the highest amount of COVID-19 patients receiving critical or intensive care with 23, followed by Saskatoon with nine patients.

Officials continue to warn individuals about variants of concern (VOC) rising across southern Saskatchewan, particularly in Moose Jaw and Weyburn. As of Friday, 151 VOCs have been identified in the south central zone where Moose Jaw is located. In the south east zone, where Weyburn is located, there have been 127 VOCs reported.

Story continues below advertisement

An additional 8,109 doses of COVID-19 vaccine were administered on Thursday, bringing the total up to 208,742 doses administered throughout the province.

On April 5, the province will be launching a new dashboard detailing vaccine administration in Saskatchewan, including first and second doses administered by age range. Because of this change, vaccine data will not be available on Sunday.

Drive-thru COVID-19 vaccination site opening in North Battleford

On Thursday, the Saskatchewan Health Authority (SHA) announced the opening of drive-thru and walk-in clinics across the province. On Friday, the SHA said the North Battleford clinic will be opening a day earlier than expected.

The drive-thru immunization clinic will open on Saturday to residents 55 years of age and older. The site is located at the Cat Finning building, near Highway 16 on the way to Lloydminster.

The drive-thru will be open from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. from Saturday through to April 7.

0:50 Saskatchewan to receive more than 45K doses of AstraZeneca, opening up additional COVID-19 vaccine sites Saskatchewan to receive more than 45K doses of AstraZeneca, opening up additional COVID-19 vaccine sites