MLB moves All-Star Game from Atlanta in response to Georgia’s new voting restrictions

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted April 2, 2021 3:39 pm
Major League Baseball moved the All-Star Game from Atlanta’s Truist Park, a response Friday to Georgia enacting a new law last month restricting voting rights.

Read more: Georgia companies Coca-Cola, Delta join others in blasting state’s new voting law

MLB had awarded the game to Atlanta on May 29, 2019, and the game was scheduled for July 13 as part of baseball’s midsummer break that includes the Futures Game on July 11 and Home Run Derby the following night. But Commissioner Rob Manfred made the decision to move the All-Star events and the amateur draft, which had been scheduled to be held in Atlanta for the first time.

“Major League Baseball fundamentally supports voting rights for all Americans and opposes restrictions to the ballot box.,” Manfred said.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
