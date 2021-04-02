Toronto residents 60+ can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments at clinics starting Easter weekend

Send this page to someone via email

People in Toronto aged 60 years or older can now book a COVID-19 vaccine appointment at city-operated immunization clinics.

The expansion to 60-plus started Friday at 8 a.m. to anyone born in 1961 and earlier.

Mayor John Tory said a request was made to expand the age group from 70 in order to fill thousands of available appointments.

“I encourage every resident who is eligible to get vaccinated and to do it this Easter weekend if they can,” Tory said. “Our clinics are open throughout the Easter weekend and appointments are available.”

Those eligible can book appointments through the dark blue “Book a Vaccine” button on the City of Toronto website or book by phone through the Provincial Vaccine Information Line at 1-888-999-6488.

Officials said these city-operated clinics have appointments available as early as Friday:

Metro Toronto Convention Centre, 277 Front St. W. Toronto Congress Centre, 650 Dixon Rd. Scarborough Town Centre, 300 Borough Dr. Malvern Community Recreation Centre, 30 Sewells Rd.

Officials said these city-operated clinics have appointments available in the coming days:

Mitchell Field Arena, 89 Church Ave. The Hangar, 75 Carl Hall Rd. (opening Monday, April 5)

“Vaccine is a life-saving measure that provides an essential layer of protection against contracting COVID-19,” Toronto’s medical officer of health Dr. Eileen de Villa said.

“We are working with our health-care partners across Toronto to administer vaccines as quickly as possible as supply permits. Getting your vaccine helps to protect you, your family and members of your communities.

In addition to city-run clinics, the Oxford-AstaZeneca vaccine is also available at pharmacies.

Starting April 3, those 55 and older can book an appointment at a participating pharmacy.

St. Joseph’s and St. Michael’s hospitals in Toronto said their COVID-19 vaccine clinics are available for people aged 50 and older living in certain high risk areas based on postal codes.

Humber River Hospital said it is also vaccinating those aged 50 and older if they live in the northwestern part defined as:

South of Steeles Avenue

North of Eglinton Avenue

East of Humber River/ Islington Avenue

West of Bathurst Street

First dose appointments at the St. Joseph’s and St. Michael’s COVID-19 vaccine clinics are now available for people who are 50 years of age and older living in certain high risk areas.

For information on eligibility and how to book, visit: https://t.co/7dITbg1GAo (1 of 2) — Unity Health Toronto (@UnityHealthTO) April 1, 2021

