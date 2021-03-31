Menu

Canada

City of Saskatoon will not meet 2023 emissions targets: report

By Emily Olsen Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 6:01 pm
Emissions in the community increased about 12 per cent between 2003 and 2014, while the City of Saskatoon’s emissions as a corporation rose 39 per cent. View image in full screen
Emissions in the community increased about 12 per cent between 2003 and 2014, while the City of Saskatoon’s emissions as a corporation rose 39 per cent. Tyler Schroeder / Global News

Saskatoon city officials provided an update Wednesday on the city’s Low Emissions Community (LEC) plan, clarifying they won’t be reaching the targets set for 2023.

Director of sustainability Jeanna South said the impact of COVID-19 has slowed down progress and kept many smaller initiatives in the planning stage.

The latest report indicates “…the city and community are not currently on-track to meet the interim GHG (greenhouse gas) emissions reduction targets of 40 per cent and 15 per cent by 2023.”

South said despite setbacks, there are some positives for the community.

“It is worth noting that the per capita GHG emissions decreased 15 per cent between 2014 and 2019,” South said. “On the other hand, looking at our corporate or City of Saskatoon GHG emissions from civic operations, services and facilities, there was a five per cent increase between 2014 and 2019.”

Twenty out of 30 of the city’s plans have been enacted. Only nine of those plans show major progress and one has been completed.

South said plans currently in the early stages are expected to show noticeable improvement in emissions once they are enacted.

“We’re not at the point yet where we get to start to see those emissions reductions,” South said Wednesday. “When those things are operational and working at scale, that’s when we would  get to see some of those changes.” 

Other initiatives include a program to make homes more energy efficient, and the bus rapid transit system, which will make it more convenient for people to use transit.

South says part of the discussion going forward will be to decide which initiatives require detours or alterations to reach the community emissions targets outlined by council.

Click to play video: 'City of Saskatoon lays out bold climate change mitigation strategy' City of Saskatoon lays out bold climate change mitigation strategy
City of Saskatoon lays out bold climate change mitigation strategy – Jul 25, 2019
