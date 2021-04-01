Menu

Okanagan weather: Mild and mostly cloudy Easter weekend

By Peter Quinlan Global News
Posted April 1, 2021 2:11 pm
There is a slight chance of showers Easter Sunday in the Okanagan. View image in full screen
There is a slight chance of showers Easter Sunday in the Okanagan. SkyTracker Weather

A mix of sun and cloud will dominate the first day of April, with temperatures clambering their way to the mid-teens on Thursday.

Southwest winds will pick up midday to 30 km/h, with gusts of 50 km/h possible before the mercury falls toward the freezing mark overnight.

Clouds return to the region for Good Friday. View image in full screen
Clouds return to the region for Good Friday. SkyTracker Weather

Good Friday is shaping up to be a bit cloudier, with a daytime high in the low double digits, which is where highs will sit both Saturday and Easter Sunday under mostly cloudy skies.

The Easter Bunny may get a bit damp in a few areas on Sunday, with a slight chance of spotty sprinkles across the region, but not enough to cancel outdoor egg hunts.

Easter Monday will see a return to some sunny breaks with afternoon temperatures returning to the low teens into next week.

Warm weather returns to the Okanagan weather forecast for Easter long weekend. View image in full screen
Warm weather returns to the Okanagan weather forecast for Easter long weekend. SkyTracker Weather

For weather on the go download the Global News SkyTracker Weather App for iPhone, iPad or Android.

