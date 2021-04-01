Okanagan weather: Mild and mostly cloudy Easter weekend

A mix of sun and cloud will dominate the first day of April, with temperatures clambering their way to the mid-teens on Thursday.
Southwest winds will pick up midday to 30 km/h, with gusts of 50 km/h possible before the mercury falls toward the freezing mark overnight.
Good Friday is shaping up to be a bit cloudier, with a daytime high in the low double digits, which is where highs will sit both Saturday and Easter Sunday under mostly cloudy skies.
The Easter Bunny may get a bit damp in a few areas on Sunday, with a slight chance of spotty sprinkles across the region, but not enough to cancel outdoor egg hunts.
Easter Monday will see a return to some sunny breaks with afternoon temperatures returning to the low teens into next week.
