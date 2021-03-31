COVID-19: New Ottawa Public Health data shows progress of local vaccine campaign

Send this page to someone via email

A new COVID-19 dashboard from Ottawa Public Health is giving a glimpse at progress in the city’s biggest mass-vaccination campaign to date.

OPH’s new dashboard shows that 105,354 Ottawa residents have received a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, with 24,698 of those people having gotten their second dose.

This means roughly 12 per cent of eligible Ottawa residents aged 16 and older have so far received their initial jab, while three per cent are considered fully vaccinated.

Broken down by age, the following number of residents in each demographic have received at least one dose of the vaccine (percentage of total population in this category):

10-19: 862 people (0.8 per cent)

20-29: 8,213 people (5.1 per cent)

30-39: 9,112 people (5.8 per cent)

40-49: 10,279 people (7.6 per cent)

50-59: 12,615 people (9.0 per cent)

60-69: 12,113 people (10.2 per cent)

70-79: 17,448 people (23.0 per cent)

80-89: 25,647 people (76.5 per cent)

90+: 7,445 people (84.1 per cent)

Unknown: 1,620 people

Ottawa has so far received 172,410 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine with 77 per cent that supply already administered.

The vast majority of inoculation efforts have been through the Pfizer-BioNTech vaccine — more than 120,000 doses of this vaccine have been administered locally. The number of Moderna doses administered so far is just shy of 15,000.

Though Ottawa has not yet received any doses of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine, OPH’s dashboard shows that 4,060 residents have ventured outside the nation’s capital to nearby cities such as Kingston to receive the jab through the province’s pharmacy pilot program.

The head of the Ontario Pharmacists Association told Global News on Tuesday that 34 Ottawa pharmacies will join this rollout plan when the city receives an impending delivery of AstraZeneca doses.

In total, Ottawa residents have received 6,813 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine outside the city.

Ottawa’s most efficient week of the vaccination campaign was last week, according to OPH, with 27,762 vaccine doses administered.

That’s despite hiccups in the provincial booking system, which saw three days of appointments at two Ottawa vaccination clinics double-booked. The city scrambled to add capacity to accommodate those who had overlapping appointments, taking residents to nearby pop-up clinics.

Those issues have crept into this week, as the province confirmed Wednesday that some residents had their vaccine appointments at the Nepean Sportsplex clinic cancelled unexpectedly.

A spokesperson with Ontario’s Ministry of Health said the scheduling issue from two weeks resulted in a “small number” of booking problems on Wednesday, calling it an “isolated incident.”

The ministry’s call centre said it has reached out to residents to rebook roughly 10 per cent of appointments on Wednesday at the Nepean Sportsplex, with the remainder going ahead as planned.

