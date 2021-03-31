Menu

Canada

Driver of street sweeper rescued after tipping onto ice of North Saskatchewan River

By Caley Ramsay Global News
Posted March 31, 2021 1:46 pm
The driver of a street sweeper was rescued after tipping onto the banks of the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton Wednesday, March 31, 2021. View image in full screen
The driver of a street sweeper was rescued after tipping onto the banks of the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Dave Carels, Global News

The driver of a street sweeper was rescued by Edmonton fire crews after the vehicle tipped onto its side along the North Saskatchewan River Wednesday morning.

Just after 8:30, Edmonton Fire Rescue Services received a call from city police, reporting that a vehicle was involved in an accident along Wolf Willow Trail in the city’s southwest.

A spokesperson with EFRS said the street sweeper was overturned on its side on the ice of the river.

Eight EFRS crews were called to the scene, four of which included rapid deployment crafts for water rescues. The technical rescue team was also called to the area.

EFRS said it successfully pulled one person from the sweeper. The driver was assessed on scene by EMS as a precaution.

It’s not known what type of work the street sweeper was doing along the trail.

Members of the Edmonton Police Service were also on scene Wednesday, but a spokesperson with the EPS said the incident was not criminal.

The driver of a street sweeper was rescued after tipping onto the banks of the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Dave Carels, Global News
The driver of a street sweeper was rescued after tipping onto the banks of the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Dave Carels, Global News
The driver of a street sweeper was rescued after tipping onto the banks of the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Dave Carels, Global News
The driver of a street sweeper was rescued after tipping onto the banks of the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Dave Carels, Global News
The driver of a street sweeper was rescued after tipping onto the banks of the North Saskatchewan River in Edmonton Wednesday, March 31, 2021. Dave Carels, Global News
