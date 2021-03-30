Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker at rally; assault charges recommended

Police say they are recommending charges against a Vancouver man after a confrontation involving an anti-masker on Main Street over the weekend.
Vancouver police said a convoy of vehicles was taking part in an anti-mask rally on Saturday afternoon.
A passenger in one of the vehicles was speaking through a bullhorn addressing people on the street.
A cyclist confronted the man, police said, and struck the vehicle repeatedly with his bicycle.
Witnesses detained the cyclist and police later took him into custody.
Video posted to social media shows a man in a vehicle using a bullhorn to tell passersby that they are “doing a great job of complying with the narrative.”
A man then approaches the vehicle. After an angry exchange of words, he swings his bike at the vehicle multiple times, eventually breaking a side window.
Police said they are recommending charges of mischief and assault with a weapon against a 52-year-old Vancouver man.
He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on May 12.View link »
