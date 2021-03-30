Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker at rally; assault charges recommended

Send this page to someone via email

Police say they are recommending charges against a Vancouver man after a confrontation involving an anti-masker on Main Street over the weekend.

Vancouver police said a convoy of vehicles was taking part in an anti-mask rally on Saturday afternoon.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was speaking through a bullhorn addressing people on the street.

A cyclist confronted the man, police said, and struck the vehicle repeatedly with his bicycle.

Witnesses detained the cyclist and police later took him into custody.

2:08 COVID-19 conflicts and B.C. business operator’s rights COVID-19 conflicts and B.C. business operator’s rights – Feb 23, 2021

Video posted to social media shows a man in a vehicle using a bullhorn to tell passersby that they are “doing a great job of complying with the narrative.”

Story continues below advertisement

A man then approaches the vehicle. After an angry exchange of words, he swings his bike at the vehicle multiple times, eventually breaking a side window.

Police said they are recommending charges of mischief and assault with a weapon against a 52-year-old Vancouver man.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on May 12.