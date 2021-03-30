Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Health

Vancouver cyclist confronts anti-masker at rally; assault charges recommended

By Jon Azpiri Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 10:50 pm
Click to play video: 'Vancouver man confronts anti-masker' Vancouver man confronts anti-masker
Police say they are recommending charges against a Vancouver man after a confrontation between a cyclist and an anti-masker on Main St. over the weekend.

Police say they are recommending charges against a Vancouver man after a confrontation involving an anti-masker on Main Street over the weekend.

Vancouver police said a convoy of vehicles was taking part in an anti-mask rally on Saturday afternoon.

A passenger in one of the vehicles was speaking through a bullhorn addressing people on the street.

A cyclist confronted the man, police said, and struck the vehicle repeatedly with his bicycle.

Witnesses detained the cyclist and police later took him into custody.

Click to play video: 'COVID-19 conflicts and B.C. business operator’s rights' COVID-19 conflicts and B.C. business operator’s rights
COVID-19 conflicts and B.C. business operator’s rights – Feb 23, 2021

Video posted to social media shows a man in a vehicle using a bullhorn to tell passersby that they are “doing a great job of complying with the narrative.”

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘We are not going to let it drop’: Majority of $1.1M in COVID-19 fines issued in B.C. remain unpaid

A man then approaches the vehicle. After an angry exchange of words, he swings his bike at the vehicle multiple times, eventually breaking a side window.

Read more: Anti-masker berates staff at Vancouver camera store

Police said they are recommending charges of mischief and assault with a weapon against a 52-year-old Vancouver man.

He is scheduled to make his first appearance in court on May 12.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In Canadabc coronavirusCOVIDBC COVID-19Vancouver cyclist anti-mask confrontation

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers