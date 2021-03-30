Menu

Canada

Summer campsite reservations open in Manitoba next week

By Will Reimer Global News
Posted March 30, 2021 2:54 pm
Manitobans can begin booking campsites on Monday, April 5, the province announced Tuesday. View image in full screen
Manitobans can begin booking campsites on Monday, April 5, the province announced Tuesday. File / Global News

Manitobans will be able to begin booking summer campsites, cabins and group-use areas beginning at 7 a.m. Monday, April 5, according to the province.

Bookings will take place in three phases.

  • April 5: Birds Hill Provincial Park.
  • April 7: Winnipeg Beach, Betula Lake, Big Whiteshell, Brereton Lake, Caddy Lake, Falcon Beach, Falcon Lakeshore, Nutimik Lake, Opapiskaw, Otter Falls, West Hawk Lake and White Lake.
  • April 12: All remaining provincial park campgrounds.

Reservations can be made online, by phoning 204-948-3333 (in Winnipeg) or 1-888-482-2267 (toll-free), or by visiting 200 Saulteaux Cres. in Winnipeg between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. Monday to Friday.

The province advises campers to regularly check the public health orders before heading out, to ensure they’re complying with gathering limits and travel orders, for example.

Park vehicle passes will be going online in early April, with all the details on the province’s website.

With the pandemic keeping many from venturing outside the province’s borders, people noted a staggered online queue last spring.

Some said even by logging in at the 7 a.m. opening, they were only able to book a spot three hours later.

Within four hours, over 9,600 reservations had been made. Over 1,000 more than the year previous.

