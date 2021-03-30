Officials urge COVID-19 caution over holiday weekend as Saskatchewan adapts

Send this page to someone via email

For anyone planning activities for the holiday long weekend that go against COVID-19 restrictions, health and government officials have a simple request: Don’t.

Saskatoon family physician Dr. Carla Holinaty said now is not the time to travel or gather in large groups.

“The risk of transmission, especially transmission of variants, is way higher in those situations,” Holinaty told Global News.

“Choose to celebrate differently this year — in small groups at home, so that we don’t … have an explosion of variant cases across the province.”

On Tuesday, the provincial government said 1,575 variants of concern cases have been identified in Saskatchewan, most in the south.

Private indoor gatherings are banned in Regina.

“If you are choosing to gather in more than one home, but if you’re in Regina, that shouldn’t be happening,” Saskatchewan Premier Scott Moe said on Tuesday.

“Moose Jaw and the southeast should also be very, very careful.”

Outside of the Queen city, up to 150 people can attend places of worship, as long as there’s room to physically distance.

Marvin Wojda, lead pastor for Elim Church, said the current restrictions will allow some people to go to Easter mass for the first time since 2019.

“For some people especially, it’s very, very important to be … sharing the same space,” Wojda said. “(It) really helps people on the faith side, on the hope side, on the encouragement side.”

Elim Church only had services online last year, with thousands of people tuning in, Wojda said.

Online services will continue this year, but Elim will also host multiple in-person services over the course of the weekend. The church’s sanctuary can seat nearly 1,300 people, but will be limited to 150, he said.

“I’m not surprised that when we open our registrations up, within hours they are filled up,” he said.

Community organizations are also making adjustments for the second year in a row.

Saskatoon’s Friendship Inn normally feeds more than 1,000 people on Easter Monday. The community centre served takeaway meals last year, just weeks after Saskatchewan declared a state of emergency.

Restrictions have eased up since then, so executive director Sandra Kary said a distanced dine-in service will be available this year, in addition to takeaway.

More canned vegetables, boxed stuffing and pies are needed, she said.

“Our utmost aim is to make sure that our vulnerable neighbours are receiving the free meal service that we’re providing and offering food security into our community,” Kary said.

The Friendship Inn is serving holiday meals on both Sunday and Monday, with the hope that having two sessions will help reduce large lineups.

Meanwhile, the prime minister is urging people to put safety first.

“We just can’t afford to let our guard down,” Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said at a news conference on Tuesday.

“Even if the end of the pandemic is in sight, the variants mean the situation is even more serious.”

