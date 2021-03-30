Manitoba to withdraw $215M from rainy day fund to help pay for pandemic

Send this page to someone via email

The province will take out $215 million from its rainy day fund to help offset the costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Manitoba finance minister Scott Fielding made the announcement Tuesday.

“We continue to have nearly $600 million in savings for future rainy days, which provides us with additional resiliency for potential emergencies such as floods or forest fires,” said Fielding.

The money will be used to cover the Manitoba Bridge Grant Program, which provides up to $15,000 in direct financial support to businesses impacted by public health restrictions.

It’s the biggest withdrawal in the history of the fund, said Fielding.

The move comes as little surprise as Premier Brian Pallister has said the fund, worth about $800 million, would need to be used.

“Let’s talk about some things that need to be talked about,” he said near the beginning of the pandemic last year.

“Our revenue is down. Not a little — a lot. Way down.” Tweet This

At that time, the premier said the rainy day fund will likely be depleted within three months.

However, the fund was left alone up until this point, with the province instead borrowing money to pay for the health care and economic costs of the COVID-19 pandemic.

In September of 2019, the PCs put $407 million into the province’s rainy-day fund.

The fund was set up three decades ago and had grown to more than $800 million by 2008.

The previous NDP government regularly took money out of it, partly to help fight floods, and the fund dropped to $114 million in 2017.

-With files from the Canadian Press

