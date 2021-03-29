Police in St. Catharines investigating incident involving teens shot at by pellet gun

Send this page to someone via email

Niagara police say they are investigating an incident in which a group of teens were shot at by a pellet gun at a St. Catharines pubic park last Thursday.

Detectives say four teens, between the ages of 17 and 18, were forced to evade a barrage of pellets fired at them just before 9 p.m. in Joe McCaffery Park on Vansickle Road.

Two of the teens suffered minor injuries from the shots.

Investigators say a dark-coloured SUV, which flashed its headlights at the unsuspecting teens prior to the shooting, is a vehicle of interest since that’s where the gunfire allegedly came from.

It’s believed around 10 shots were fired at the group. The identity and number of occupants of the SUV is unknown.

