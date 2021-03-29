Menu

Crime

Police in St. Catharines investigating incident involving teens shot at by pellet gun

By Don Mitchell Global News
Posted March 29, 2021 5:43 pm
Niagara regional police say they are investigating an incident where a car fell into the Welland Canal near the Allanburg Bridge at around 1 a.m. View image in full screen
Niagara regional police say they are investigating an incident where a car fell into the Welland Canal near the Allanburg Bridge at around 1 a.m. Don Mitchell / Global News

Niagara police say they are investigating an incident in which a group of teens were shot at by a pellet gun at a St. Catharines pubic park last Thursday.

Detectives say four teens, between the ages of 17 and 18, were forced to evade a barrage of pellets fired at them just before 9 p.m. in Joe McCaffery Park on Vansickle Road.

Two of the teens suffered minor injuries from the shots.

Read more: Peel police search continues in alleged kidnapping of woman from home in Brampton

Investigators say a dark-coloured SUV, which flashed its headlights at the unsuspecting teens prior to the shooting, is a vehicle of interest since that’s where the gunfire allegedly came from.

It’s believed around 10 shots were fired at the group. The identity and number of occupants of the SUV is unknown.

