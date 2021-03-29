COVID-19: 13 new cases for HKPR; variants increase; outbreak lifted at Minden long-term care

Send this page to someone via email

The Haliburton, Kawartha, Pine Ridge District Health Unit reported 18 new COVID-19 cases and an outbreak over since Friday.

In its update issued Monday, the health unit reported 13 new COVID-19 cases since Saturday, which include five cases in the City of Kawartha Lakes and eight in Northumberland County. On Saturday there were five new cases reported — two in the Kawarthas and three in Northumberland County.

The health unit remains in the yellow-protect zone under Ontario’s provincial COVID-19 response framework.

Also on Saturday, the health unit lifted the COVID-19 outbreak at Hyland Crest long-term care in Minden. Declared March 12, the outbreak involved one staff member who tested positive. The 62-bed facility reported all residents tested negative.

There are currently no active outbreaks for the health unit, according to Monday’s update issued around 1:15 p.m.

The number of COVID-19 variant cases is at 51 as of Monday. Northumberland County reports 37 of the variants (one more since Saturday), followed by 14 in the Kawarthas (five more since Saturday) and none in Haliburton County. There were 45 variants reported on Saturday (one new in the Kawarthas) and 44 on Friday.

There are now 28 active cases of COVID-19 after 23 were reported on Saturday. Twelve of the active cases are in Northumberland, 12 are in the Kawarthas and none in Haliburton County.

Other case data on Friday:

Death toll — unchanged at 68 (55 in the City of Kawartha Lakes, 12 in Northumberland County and one in Haliburton County).

Hospitalizations — 50 (up from 49 on Saturday) with two people currently in hospital, two in an intensive care unit. Ross Memorial Hospital in Lindsay reports two admitted COVID-19 patients as of noon Monday, up from one reported since last Tuesday.

124 high-risk contacts, down from 136 reported on Saturday and 125 on Friday.

Schools with cases in health unit’s jurisdiction: C.R. Gummow Public School in Cobourg (one student case); CR Gummow YMCA Child Care (one case); Hillcrest Public School in Campbellford (one case); Haliburton Highland Secondary School (two student cases).

