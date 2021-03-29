Quebec domestic violence support group launches awareness campaign

Following the death of seven women in less than two months, Quebec’s SOS Violence Conjugale launched a social media campaign Sunday, inviting the public to express support for the victims and their loved ones.

The group partnered with the Web Locomotive agency to produce a series of graphic messages that can be shared on Facebook, Instagram, and other social media accounts.

“To feel constrained, restricted, controlled, watched … It’s violence. I’m here for you,” and “seven femicides in seven weeks #pasundeplus” are among the messages made available to the public on the organization’s website, sosviolenceconjugale.ca.

The group says it is launching the appeal so that the public mobilizes in support of victims of domestic violence.

“We hope that many Quebecers will join us to express to their loved ones their concern about this problem and open a door that may perhaps allow some victims to ask for help before it is too late, before there are other extreme acts of violence. We want to create a safety net around the victims,” said Claudine Thibaudeau, an SOS Violence Conjugale social worker.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: Seven women killed in 7 weeks has Quebec sounding alarm over domestic violence spike

Thibaudeau said men can also directly express their solidarity with banners designed specifically for them, including, “I am your friend, your brother, your father, your neighbour, your colleague … I am here for you.”

“We have not reached out to men as much as we could have, to say that they are there for the victims,” Thibaudeau said. “We often ask women, they perhaps feel more concerned because the vast majority of victims remain women, but nonetheless, we are all concerned.”

Since the start of the pandemic, SOS Violence Conjugale, which accompanies victims to various agencies, has observed an increase in the need for its services. In the past year, the organization received over 7,000 more calls compared to the previous year. The average number of daily calls has reached over 200, up from last year’s average of 90 calls per day.

“For some victims, it makes them realize the potential danger to which they are exposed. We are also getting calls from relatives expressing concern for a loved one, a cousin, a neighbour, a friend,” Thibaudeau said.