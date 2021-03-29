Menu

World

Ship stuck in Egypt’s Suez Canal ‘partially refloated’ after running aground

By Staff The Associated Press
Posted March 29, 2021 12:26 am
Click to play video: 'Operations continue to free ‘Ever Given’ ship blocking Suez Canal' Operations continue to free ‘Ever Given’ ship blocking Suez Canal
WATCH ABOVE: Operations continue to free 'Ever Given' ship blocking Suez Canal

A canal services firm says that salvage teams have “partially refloated” the colossal container ship that remains wedged across the Suez Canal, without providing further details about when the vessel would be set free.

Leth Agencies said early Monday that the modest breakthrough came after intensive efforts to push and pull the ship with 10 tugboats and vacuum up sand with several dredgers at spring tide. The firm said it was awaiting confirmation of the refloating from the Suez Canal Authority.

Read more: 2 tugboats speed to Egypt’s Suez Canal to help free huge container ship

Lt. Gen. Osama Rabei, the head of the Suez Canal Authority, said workers continued “pulling manoeuvrs” to refloat the vessel early Monday.

Satellite data from MarineTraffic.com showed the ship in the same position, surrounded by a squadron of tugboats with its bow stuck in the canal’s eastern bank.

Click to play video: 'Suez Canal: Authorities ‘working around the clock,’ unclear when ship will refloat' Suez Canal: Authorities ‘working around the clock,’ unclear when ship will refloat
Suez Canal: Authorities ‘working around the clock,’ unclear when ship will refloat

The skyscraper-sized Ever Given became stuck in the Suez Canal last Tuesday and has held up $9 billion in global trade each day, bringing disruption to the vital waterway. Already, hundreds vessels remained trapped in the canal waiting to pass, carrying everything from crude oil to cattle. Over two dozen vessels have opted for the alternative route between Asia and Europe around the Cape of Good Hope, adding some two weeks to journeys and threatening delivery delays.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
