March marks 100 years for Battersea’s Eilevale Farms in same location

We’ve all seen those roadside signs — the ones that say “if you’ve eaten today thank a farmer”. There’s a farming family in Battersea north of Kingston that is celebrating a milestone this month. The patriarch of Eilevale Farms Ron Sleeth says March 2021 is a very special time for his family.

“A hundred years at the same location — two hundred years here in Battersea as farmers. My great great grandfather came in 1820 to the land right across from Storrington School settled there and ultimately a hundred years ago this march my grandfather bought this farm and we’ve been here ever since.”

Three generations are actually operating the Sleeth family farm. Ron, his son Paul and Paul’s son Brody. Paul Sleeth says being a part of the operation especially during this historic time is special.

“One hundred years is a milestone that we’ve been able to continue on. Most businesses don’t last that way, most family units don’t last that way. We’ve been able to do it through compromising and meeting in the middle and a little give and take here and there.”

20 year old Brody Sleeth is the youngest of the farming family. He says he caught the farming bug when he was around eight years of age.

“One thing that I feel comfortable doing and love doing and I want to do every day and every minute basically. If I wasn’t doing farming I’d feel like I’d be lost essentially.”

Brody’s decision to continue the family business makes both grandfather Ron and father Paul extremely proud. Eilevale Farms — a century at their present location in Battersea and going strong.