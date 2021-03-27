Menu

Health

Toronto residents aged 70 and older now able to book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 27, 2021 9:29 am
Click to play video: 'City of Toronto expands vaccine clinic appointments to residents 70+ in bid to fill empty spots' City of Toronto expands vaccine clinic appointments to residents 70+ in bid to fill empty spots
WATCH ABOVE: There are tens of thousands of available appointments at City-operated vaccine clinics. In an effort to fill these, Toronto officials are expanding its vaccine availability to those 70 and older.

Toronto residents aged 70 and older can start booking COVID-19 vaccinations at city clinics today.

Mayor John Tory announced Friday the city was expanding the eligibility to the age group, urging people to get the vaccine.

He says the number of elderly residents signing up for the shot has been decreasing since bookings opened to those aged 75 and older earlier this week.

Read more: Outdoor fitness in Ontario lockdown regions allowed Monday, personal care services April 12

Tory says the city has almost 30,000 appointments available over the coming week.

Starting today, individuals born in 1951 and earlier can schedule their shot through the province’s booking portal.

The city says appointments will be available at three of Toronto’s mass immunization clinics today and at two additional clinics as of Monday.

Click to play video: 'Brampton getting more hospital beds, but in what form?' Brampton getting more hospital beds, but in what form?
Brampton getting more hospital beds, but in what form?
© 2021 The Canadian Press
COVID-19Coronaviruscoronavirus newscoronavirus updatecovid-19 newscovid-19 canadaCanada CoronavirusCoronavirus CasesCoronavirus In CanadaCOVIDTorontoVaccineToronto Coronavirustoronto covid-19

