Joggers asked to avoid running in Stanley Park from dusk to dawn following coyote attacks

Send this page to someone via email

Joggers are being asked to run in Stanley Park during daylight hours only following a number of recent attacks by coyotes.

The Stanley Park Ecology Society is asking joggers to avoid running in the park from 5 p.m. and 7 a.m., the hours when the majority of the recent spate of attacks in the park have occurred.

1:45 Vancouver mulls wildlife feeding fine after recent coyote attacks in Stanley Park Vancouver mulls wildlife feeding fine after recent coyote attacks in Stanley Park – Mar 6, 2021

There have been 15 biting incidents in the park since December, the society said. The majority have involved joggers but there has been a small number involving cyclists. No pedestrians walking in the area have reported being chased. People walking dogs may be followed by coyotes as the animals are wary around dogs during the breeding season, the society said.

Story continues below advertisement

The society issued a map detailing where biting incidents have taken place in the park.

View image in full screen A map outlining where biting incidents have taken place. Stanley Park Ecology Society

Earlier this month, actor Alan Tudyk, who is in town filming the series Resident Alien, said an aggressive coyote grabbed one of his dogs and snapped at his wife when they were walking in the park.

Read more: Actor filming in Vancouver says dogs and wife attacked by coyote in Stanley Park

Azi Ramezani was bitten in the back of the leg while running on Stanley Park Drive near Prospect Point in late January. She said she faces a months-long recovery from the incident.

1:04 Warnings not to run through Stanley Park after growing number of coyote attacks Warnings not to run through Stanley Park after growing number of coyote attacks – Feb 18, 2021

Conservation officers have been repeatedly called to the park and say the aggressive behaviour is a result of people intentionally feeding the animals.

Story continues below advertisement

Coun. Pete Fry has submitted a motion that would make feeding wild animals in the city a ticketable offence.

— With files from Amy Judd and Simon Little