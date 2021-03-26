Moose Jaw, Sask. man charged with assaulting police officer after refusing to wear a mask

Send this page to someone via email

Moose Jaw, Sask. police have charged a 59-year-old man with assaulting a police officer among other charges after police were called to a grocery store for reports of the man allegedly refusing to wear a mask.

According to a police statement, the man was asked to leave the store late Friday morning after he refused to wear a mask in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. Police were called to the store for a pandemic non-compliance complaint.

Police said when they approached the man an altercation occurred and he had to be restrained and arrested.

In addition to the assault charge, the man also faces charges of obstruction and causing a disturbance. He was also ticketed under the public health order.

