Crime

Moose Jaw, Sask. man charged with assaulting police officer after refusing to wear a mask

By Kelly Skjerven Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 5:35 pm
Moose Jaw police were called to a grocery store after man refused to leave the store for not wearing a mask. View image in full screen
Moose Jaw police were called to a grocery store after man refused to leave the store for not wearing a mask. File Photo / Global News

Moose Jaw, Sask. police have charged a 59-year-old man with assaulting a police officer among other charges after police were called to a grocery store for reports of the man allegedly refusing to wear a mask.

Read more: Regina man fined $2,800 for breaking public health orders around indoor gatherings

According to a police statement, the man was asked to leave the store late Friday morning after he refused to wear a mask in keeping with COVID-19 protocols. Police were called to the store for a pandemic non-compliance complaint.

Police said when they approached the man an altercation occurred and he had to be restrained and arrested.

In addition to the assault charge, the man also faces charges of obstruction and causing a disturbance. He was also ticketed under the public health order.

