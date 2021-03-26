Menu

Crime

Rockwood man charged after Guelph woman in wheelchair hit by van at crosswalk

By Kevin Nielsen Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 1:20 pm
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. View image in full screen
A Guelph police hybrid SUV cruiser. Matt Carty / Global Guelph

Guelph police say charges have been laid in connection with an incident earlier this month that saw a 70-year-old Guelph woman in a motorized wheelchair struck by a van at a crosswalk.

The incident occurred on March 13 shortly after 5 p.m. as the woman was crossing Woodlawn Road East at Victoria Road North.

Police say the victim was struck by the minivan, which was turning left onto Woodlawn Road East.

They say she was trapped under the vehicle until several Good Samaritans helped free her.

Ornge air ambulance landed in a field at a nearby school and took the victim to a hospital in Hamilton.

Police say the woman has had several surgeries in a Hamilton trauma centre since the incident.

They say officers conducted an inspection of the minivan that revealed several mechanical defects, which police allege could have contributed to the collision.

A 27-year-old man from Rockwood has been charged with careless driving causing bodily harm and operating an unsafe motor vehicle.

