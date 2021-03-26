COVID-19: Cases reported at Prince of Wales Public School, Kenner Collegiate in Peterborough

Send this page to someone via email

The Kawartha Pine Ridge District School Board reports new student cases of COVID-19 at two of its schools in Peterborough.

Single cases were reported Friday morning at Prince of Wales Public School and at Kenner Collegiate and Vocational Institute, both on Monaghan Road.

The school board says both schools remain open.

In a letter to students and parents issued Thursday, Kenner Collegiate principal Jennifer Knox says the individual will remain at home until Peterborough Public Health advises they may return to school. Any identified high-risk contacts would be contacted, she said.

“We wish them a full and speedy recovery,” Knox stated, noting the school would be disinfected by the electrostatic sprayer on Thursday night.

The school board continues to report a case at North Cavan Public School in Cavan and a new case at Dr. Ross Tilley Public School in Bowmanville. Both of those schools remain open.

The Peterborough Victoria Northumberland Clarington District School Board over the past 14 days has reported two COVID-19 cases at St. Catherine Elementary School in Peterborough. An outbreak at St. Michael Catholic Elementary School in Cobourg was declared over on Thursday.

As of Thursday evening, Peterborough Public Health reported 60 active cases of COVID-19 in its jurisdiction, which includes Peterborough, Peterborough County, Hiawatha First Nation and Curve Lake First Nation. There were active outbreaks reported at Gzowski College student residence at Trent University, the Brock Mission men’s emergency shelter and Empress Gardens Retirement Residence.

