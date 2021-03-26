Menu

Canada

WFPS gets early-morning Forrest fire under control

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 26, 2021 12:09 pm
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle.
A Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service vehicle. File / Global News

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire on Friday morning at a Forrest Avenue home, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said.

The incident, at a home in the 200 block of the Garden City street, took place just after 4 a.m. Friday.

Read more: Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service cautions people about wildland fires during dry spring

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control within half an hour, and while there were no other injuries, the city’s Emergency Social Services team was on scene to help residents find temporary housing.

Trending Stories

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

