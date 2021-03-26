WFPS gets early-morning Forrest fire under control

Send this page to someone via email

One person was taken to hospital in stable condition after a fire on Friday morning at a Forrest Avenue home, the Winnipeg Fire Paramedic Service (WFPS) said.

The incident, at a home in the 200 block of the Garden City street, took place just after 4 a.m. Friday.

Fire crews were able to get the fire under control within half an hour, and while there were no other injuries, the city’s Emergency Social Services team was on scene to help residents find temporary housing.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

