Canada

Tugging at our heartstrings: Nova Scotia’s icon Theodore Tugboat moving to Ontario

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video: 'Halifax’s iconic Theodore Tugboat up for sale' Halifax’s iconic Theodore Tugboat up for sale
From Halifax to Hamilton, the iconic Theodore Tugboat is sailing way.

The iconic vessel has been bought by Blair McKeil, founder of McKeil Marine, after spending more than two decades in the Halifax Harbour.

Once he arrives to Hamilton, Theodore will embark on commercial trips across the Great Lakes and Atlantic Canada.

McKeil, who has strong ties to Nova Scotia, said in the release he bought the vessel in hopes of encouraging youth to choose marine industry careers.

“We really need Theodore’s help to engage young people across the country, to raise more awareness of the very satisfying and lucrative marine career options available,” he said in a statement.

“He’ll be a very busy 21-year old- traveling, port to port, with such promotions, and, of course, he’ll continue to be an ambassador for the Maritimes and Nova Scotia throughout.”

Read more: Ambassatours puts Halifax’s iconic Theodore Tugboat up for sale

Ambassatours announced July 16 2020 that it has decided to part ways with the vessel after 20 years of ownership.

In the Friday release Dennis Campbell, CEO of Ambassatours, said:

“When we listed Theodore for sale several months ago, we focused on helping him create a new chapter that would harmonize with his roots.

“While fielding inquiries from all over the world, it was the offer from Blair McKeil that felt like the best fit for Theodore’s personality, experience and potential.”

Click to play video: 'Halifax’s iconic Theodore Tugboat up for sale' Halifax’s iconic Theodore Tugboat up for sale
The boat was built in 2000 as a life-sized replica of Theodore Tugboat, the title character of a CBC children’s TV show that aired from 1993 to 2001. Since then, Theodore has spent summers hosting children’s tours of the Halifax harbour, as well as cruising the Great Lakes and seaboard in the U.S. and Canada, promoting Nova Scotian tourism.

Although Theodore is headed west, Campbell said he is confident the boat will return to the Maritimes on his promotional tour.
