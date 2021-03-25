Teen charged in deadly hit and run that killed 15-year-old Calgary boy

Send this page to someone via email

A teenager has been charged with manslaughter in the May 2020 death of a 15-year-old boy involved in a hit-and-run crash.

Ibaad Yar was ejected from the Dodge Journey he’s believed to have been driving, after it was rear-ended by a speeding Buick Allure while driving on 52 Street N.E. The crash caused the Dodge to cross a median and flip.

Yar was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police have previously said speed and road rage were considered factors in the collision.

Two men have already been charged with second-degree murder in the teen’s death; the 37-year-old driver of the Buick, Udham Sandhu, and 39-year-old Mahipal Rajput, who was a passenger. Sandhu was also charged with dangerous driving causing death.

Story continues below advertisement

View image in full screen Calgary police investigated a fatal two-vehicle crash on 16 Avenue and 52 Street N.E. just before 3 a.m. on Wednesday, May 13, 2020. Global News

On Thursday, police said a third person, a 17-year-old, is facing charges in relation to the deadly crash. The youth cannot be named in accordance with the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

“We know that the Yar family continues to mourn their loss of Ibaad” Staff Sgt. Colin Chisholm said. “Identifying those responsible is one way in which we can help provide the family some solace.” Read more: 2nd man charged in deadly hit and run that killed a Calgary teen Police are still asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Police are still asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers