Teen charged in deadly hit and run that killed 15-year-old Calgary boy

A teenager has been charged with manslaughter in the May 2020 death of a 15-year-old boy involved in a hit-and-run crash.
Ibaad Yar was ejected from the Dodge Journey he’s believed to have been driving, after it was rear-ended by a speeding Buick Allure while driving on 52 Street N.E. The crash caused the Dodge to cross a median and flip.
Yar was pronounced dead at the scene.
Police have previously said speed and road rage were considered factors in the collision.
Two men have already been charged with second-degree murder in the teen’s death; the 37-year-old driver of the Buick, Udham Sandhu, and 39-year-old Mahipal Rajput, who was a passenger. Sandhu was also charged with dangerous driving causing death.
Police are still asking anyone with information about the crash to contact them at 403-266-1234 or the homicide tip line at 403-428-8877. Anonymous tips can also be submitted to Crime Stoppers.
