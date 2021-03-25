Air Canada set to resume flights in Atlantic Canada June 1

Send this page to someone via email

Air Canada is set to resume some of its flights in Atlantic Canada that were grounded temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pascale Dery, Air Canada’s media relations director for Quebec, Eastern Canada and Europe, said flights to and from Fredericton, Moncton, Saint John, Charlottetown and Sydney, N.S., are all part of the airline’s summer schedule beginning June 1.

The five locations have had little or no commercial air travel at their airports for several months as pandemic-related restrictions led to a reduction in air travel of more than 90 per cent in much of Canada.

In an email to Global News, Dery said most routes will travel to and from Montreal and Toronto beginning with a single daily flight. She said Air Canada hopes to have two to three daily flights by late June. Tickets are on sale.

According to Air Canada’s website, the frequency of flights in and out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport is set to increase beginning in April. The airport currently provides service between Toronto, Montreal and St. John’s.

“Of course, we continue to evaluate and adjust our route network as required in response to the trajectory of the pandemic and travel restrictions,” Dery said.

