Economy

Air Canada set to resume flights in Atlantic Canada June 1

By Tim Roszell Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 4:43 pm
FILE: In June, Air Canada closed its stations in in Bathurst, N.B., and Wabush, N.L., and indefinitely suspended 14 routes in Atlantic Canada. View image in full screen
FILE: In June, Air Canada closed its stations in in Bathurst, N.B., and Wabush, N.L., and indefinitely suspended 14 routes in Atlantic Canada. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Mark Blinch

Air Canada is set to resume some of its flights in Atlantic Canada that were grounded temporarily due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Pascale Dery, Air Canada’s media relations director for Quebec, Eastern Canada and Europe, said flights to and from Fredericton, Moncton, Saint John, Charlottetown and Sydney, N.S., are all part of the airline’s summer schedule beginning June 1.

Read more: Air Canada says it will resume some flights to sun destinations beginning in May

The five locations have had little or no commercial air travel at their airports for several months as pandemic-related restrictions led to a reduction in air travel of more than 90 per cent in much of Canada.

In an email to Global News, Dery said most routes will travel to and from Montreal and Toronto beginning with a single daily flight. She said Air Canada hopes to have two to three daily flights by late June. Tickets are on sale.

Read more: Air Canada optimistic on government aid talks as it posts ‘bleak’ financial results

According to Air Canada’s website, the frequency of flights in and out of Halifax Stanfield International Airport is set to increase beginning in April. The airport currently provides service between Toronto, Montreal and St. John’s.

“Of course, we continue to evaluate and adjust our route network as required in response to the trajectory of the pandemic and travel restrictions,” Dery said.

