Weather

Heavy rain forecasted for Guelph area, Waterloo Region

By Matt Carty Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 4:15 pm
A special weather statement is in effect as the region could see 20 to 40 millimetres.
Environment Canada says the Guelph area and Waterloo Region could see some heavy rain Thursday night and into Friday.

The agency issued a special weather statement that also covers Wellington County and most of southern Ontario.

The weather office is warning of isolated thunderstorms and rainfall amounts in the 20 to 50 millimetre range.

The rain should taper off by noon on Friday.

But Environment Canada said strong winds gusting up to 80 kilometres per hour are in store for Friday afternoon.

