Hopes and memes rest on ‘tiny’ excavator digging out Suez Canal ship

A stranded cargo ship in the Suez Canal has triggered a flood of memes about the seemingly undersized attempts to push it loose, even as the world watches and waits for the global shipping route to clear up.

The days-long crisis in Egypt started when a massive cargo vessel called the Ever Given drifted sideways in the Suez Canal Tuesday, effectively blocking the route with a mountain of human-made steel. The ship stretches nearly 400 metres long and is about 59 metres wide, making it one of the largest container vessels in the world — and a tall task for a single excavator and a bulldozer to move.

Nevertheless, the two pieces of construction equipment were on the scene from Tuesday to Thursday, trying (and largely failing) to push the massive Ever Given back out onto the water.

View image in full screen Navigation through the Suez Canal is temporarily suspended as large Panamanian container vessel Ever Green is blocking the traffic. Suez Canal, Egypt on March 25, 2021. Suez Canal via ABACAPRESS.COM

Photos of the two pieces of construction equipment triggered mockery online, where many have been closely watching the David vs. Goliath struggle.

“The best part of the photo is that tiny excavator,” Twitter user Marcel Dirsus tweeted on Wednesday. “I’m rooting for you, buddy! You can do it!”

These two guys and their digger are currently trying to save global trade #Suez #EVERGIVEN pic.twitter.com/Y1hHTMpyA7 — Matt Severn (@Matt_Severn) March 24, 2021

The relatively tiny excavator and bulldozer quickly became a new format for memes about trying to tackle an overwhelmingly huge task.

When you feel stressed at work, take a look at this tiny excavator. The burden of dredging the route between Asia and Europe rests squarely on its shoulders. #EVERGIVEN #suezcanal pic.twitter.com/mCoehqgOxc — Vsy (@vsy) March 24, 2021

This is my favourite meme format in a long time pic.twitter.com/p7XOuC43PU — Ben Harris-Roxas (@ben_hr) March 24, 2021

Anyone having an extra excavator available? pic.twitter.com/sj1pc7uQZ1 — Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) March 25, 2021

Our future trade routes depending on the small crane trying to widen the #SuezCanal pic.twitter.com/K2b1YSLI0Q — Niels Gheyle (@NGheyle) March 24, 2021

Others felt a certain kinship with the big, slow, hopelessly marooned cargo ship that is ruining so much for so many.

“I find the container ship that is stuck in the Suez Canal and causing problems for everyone else very relatable,” journalist Haley Byrd Wilt tweeted.

“In our own little way, we are all that ship,” comedian Chaz Hutton wrote.

Keeping an eye on the Suez Canal incident has shown me that no matter how bad my day is, halting global trade during a pandemic by parallel parking my 50,000 ton cargo ship in a tiny canal probably has some guy feeling a tad worse #suezcanal pic.twitter.com/EjUhYStZlY — Oliver Fletcher (@OliverxFletcher) March 24, 2021

Many marvelled at the cosmic coincidence of the Ever Given’s course before it became wedged, after it traced a phallus-shaped route on a digital tracker.

Several tugboats and dredgers eventually joined the effort to move the ship, and the lone excavator succeeded in freeing the front bow of the Ever Given on Thursday. Unfortunately, the ship did not move after it was partially freed.

Good work lil digger! #EVERGIVEN's bulbous bow has emerged. No longer impaling, its now resting the #SuezCanal's shore. Pic: Suez Canal Authority pic.twitter.com/2IxVA4IKTh — John Scott-Railton (@jsrailton) March 25, 2021

Roughly 10 per cent of the world’s shipping traffic depends on the Suez Canal, meaning that the tiny excavator has a big job to finish. The route is a choke point connecting the Red Sea to the Mediterranean, and the blockage has backed up more than 150 ships that need to pass through.

Egyptian officials and Evergreen Marine Corp., which operates the ship, have blamed the crisis on high winds that pushed the towering vessel off course.

Global shipping losses are mounting amid the crisis, and Egyptian officials are looking for new ways to free the vessel.

Shoei Kisen Kaisha Ltd., which owns the ship, issued a written apology on Wednesday.

“We are determined to keep on working hard to resolve this situation as soon as possible,” it said. “We would like to apologize to all parties affected by this incident, including the ships travelling and planning to travel through Suez Canal.”

A Dutch salvage team has joined the effort, but they say it could be “days to weeks” before the crisis is resolved.

In other words, maybe it’s time to bring in another digger?

— With files from The Associated Press