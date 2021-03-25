Menu

Health

One new COVID-19 death recorded in Manitoba Thursday

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 25, 2021 1:56 pm
COVID-19 vaccine. View image in full screen
COVID-19 vaccine. THE CANADIAN PRESS IMAGES/Lars Hagberg

One person has died and 105 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the province, Manitoba public health officials said Thursday.

The death, a man in his 70s from Winnipeg, was linked to an outbreak at the Golden Links Lode personal care home.

Of the new cases, 53 are in the Northern health region, 46 in Winnipeg, nine in Prairie Mountain, and three in the Southern Health region.

No new cases were reported in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Read more: Manitoba reaches capacity to deliver 20,000 COVID-19 vaccinations a day

Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed cases is now 33,696, with a current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate of 4.3 per cent provincially and 3.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

The province currently has 1,109 active cases, with a total of 146 hospitalizations — 30 in intensive care.

An additional 2,747 tests were completed Wednesday, which brings Manitoba’s total number of tests since February of last year to 571,588.

Click to play video: 'Coronavirus: Manitoba to remain under ‘critical’ level of COVID-19 pandemic response' Coronavirus: Manitoba to remain under ‘critical’ level of COVID-19 pandemic response
Coronavirus: Manitoba to remain under ‘critical’ level of COVID-19 pandemic response
