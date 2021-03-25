One new COVID-19 death recorded in Manitoba Thursday

Send this page to someone via email

Share this item on Twitter

Share this item via WhatsApp

Share this item on Facebook

One person has died and 105 new cases of COVID-19 have been identified in the province, Manitoba public health officials said Thursday.

The death, a man in his 70s from Winnipeg, was linked to an outbreak at the Golden Links Lode personal care home.

Of the new cases, 53 are in the Northern health region, 46 in Winnipeg, nine in Prairie Mountain, and three in the Southern Health region.

No new cases were reported in the Interlake-Eastern health region.

Manitoba’s total number of lab-confirmed cases is now 33,696, with a current five-day COVID-19 test positivity rate of 4.3 per cent provincially and 3.8 per cent in Winnipeg.

Story continues below advertisement

The province currently has 1,109 active cases, with a total of 146 hospitalizations — 30 in intensive care.

An additional 2,747 tests were completed Wednesday, which brings Manitoba’s total number of tests since February of last year to 571,588.

2:29 Coronavirus: Manitoba to remain under ‘critical’ level of COVID-19 pandemic response Coronavirus: Manitoba to remain under ‘critical’ level of COVID-19 pandemic response