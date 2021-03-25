Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Investigations

Person found dead inside Niagara Falls motel room on fire

By Diana Weeks 900 CHML
Posted March 25, 2021 1:24 pm
Police are not releasing many details after a body was found inside a Niagara Falls motel room that was on fire. View image in full screen
Police are not releasing many details after a body was found inside a Niagara Falls motel room that was on fire. Don Mitchell / Global News

The Ontario fire marshal has been called in to investigate a fire at a Niagara Falls motel, where a person’s body was found.

Just before 9:30 Thursday morning, Niagara Regional Police and the Niagara Falls Fire Service were called to the Courtside Inn on Stanley Avenue near Emery Street for a fire in one of the rooms.

They found a person dead inside the room that was on fire.

Trending Stories

Read more: Hamilton firefighters suspect ‘careless smoking’ cause of apartment blaze in city centre

Police are not saying if the fire was the cause of death. They also aren’t releasing any more details at this time about the person’s identity.

Niagara police are investigating along with the coroner’s office and the Ontario fire marshal.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone who may have information about this incident is being asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009768.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
FireInvestigationDeathFatalNiagara Fallscoronermotelstanley avenueCourtside Inn

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers