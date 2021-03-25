Person found dead inside Niagara Falls motel room on fire

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario fire marshal has been called in to investigate a fire at a Niagara Falls motel, where a person’s body was found.

Just before 9:30 Thursday morning, Niagara Regional Police and the Niagara Falls Fire Service were called to the Courtside Inn on Stanley Avenue near Emery Street for a fire in one of the rooms.

They found a person dead inside the room that was on fire.

Police are not saying if the fire was the cause of death. They also aren’t releasing any more details at this time about the person’s identity.

Niagara police are investigating along with the coroner’s office and the Ontario fire marshal.

Anyone who may have information about this incident is being asked to contact detectives at 905-688-4111 ext. 1009768.