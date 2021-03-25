Another 2,000 COVID-19 vaccines administered in Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph

Send this page to someone via email

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph (WDG) Public Health has administered 39,930 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began on Jan. 6.

This is a marked increase of 2,045 doses over the previous day. It’s the second day in a row that over 2,000 vaccines were administered in the area.

Public health reports that 33,180 people are now considered vaccinated, having received at least one dose.

That means 13 per cent of the eligible population has received at least one dose. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

Meanwhile, public health is reporting six new cases of COVID-19 in Guelph on Thursday, raising the city’s total case count during the pandemic to 2,904.

Active cases increased by two from the previous day to 57 with another four people recovering from the disease.

The number of resolved cases has reached 2,810 and Guelph’s death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

In Wellington County, five new cases are being reported on Wednesday as its case count reaches 1,038.

The number of active cases in the county has increased by three from the previous day to 25 with two more people recovering from the disease. Resolved cases in the county have climbed to 978.

Wellington County’s COVID-19 death toll of 35 remains unchanged with the last fatal case being reported on March 19.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases in Guelph involve those in the 20 to 39 age range, while in Wellington County it’s seniors over the age of 80 connected to an outbreak.

The area’s case rate fell from 39.7 to 39.1 cases per 100,000 in the last day.

WDG Public Health was moved into the orange level of the province’s response framework on Monday.

