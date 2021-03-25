Menu

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Canada

Tories push Trudeau, PM staffers to speak on WE scandal with new motion

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 25, 2021 7:58 am
Click to play video: 'Kielburger brothers testify again before ethics committee' Kielburger brothers testify again before ethics committee
WATCH: Kielburger brothers testify again before ethics committee – Mar 15, 2021

The federal Conservatives are seeking to use the power of the House of Commons to force senior Liberal staff — or the prime minister himself — to testify before committees.

They’re introducing a motion Thursday aimed at getting three members of the prime minister’s staff before the ethics committee to provide more information on the WE Charity affair.

Read more: What is the WE Charity scandal and who are the Kielburger brothers?

They also want the former chief of staff to the defence minister, who now works for another minister, to appear at the defence committee to shed more light on sexual misconduct issues in the Canadian Armed Forces.

The motion says, however, that if Prime Minister Justin Trudeau were to show up instead for at least three hours, the staffers wouldn’t have to.

Click to play video: 'WE Charity scandal: Poilievre demands answers about Craig Kielburger’s LinkedIn message to Trudeau advisor' WE Charity scandal: Poilievre demands answers about Craig Kielburger’s LinkedIn message to Trudeau advisor
WE Charity scandal: Poilievre demands answers about Craig Kielburger’s LinkedIn message to Trudeau advisor – Mar 15, 2021

The Conservatives have been trying to get those witnesses to committees but have been thwarted by the Liberals either talking out the clock or using procedural moves to thwart those efforts.

So the Tories now want to end-run that by putting the issue to a vote on the floor of the House of Commons itself, where the opposition can more easily outmanoeuvre the minority Liberals.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
