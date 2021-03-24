Menu

Education

Two Calgary Catholic schools slated for closure

By Heide Pearson & Brenda Neufeld Global News
St. Gerard School is one of two Catholic schools in Calgary slated for closure. View image in full screen
St. Gerard School is one of two Catholic schools in Calgary slated for closure. Global News

Two of Calgary’s Catholic schools, which have seen a decline in enrollment in recent years, will be closing at the end of the school year.

Calgary Catholic School District trustees voted Wednesday to close St. Angela School in Bridgeland and St. Gerard School in Haysboro.

Read more: 14 school projects approved in 2021 Alberta budget revealed

Both schools, which are kindergarten to Grade 6, no longer had enough students attending classes to be considered high enough to be sustainable, even when factoring in future population growth.

Currently, 109 students are enrolled at St. Angela, and 72 students at St. Gerard, plus six who attend St. Isidore.

St. Angela School in Calgary is one of two Catholic schools slated for closure. View image in full screen
St. Angela School in Calgary is one of two Catholic schools slated for closure. Global News

Once enrollment at a school reaches fewer than 150 students, the money normally allocated for that school is diverted to other, larger schools, according to officials.

Story continues below advertisement

Read more: ‘Nobody wants to take responsibility’: Calgary parents demand new southwest high school

Trustee Linda Wellman said Wednesday these decisions are based on ensuring every student gets the same learning opportunities.

“It really concerns me that St. Angela enjoys this small enrolment at the expense of others having much larger classes because, unfortunately, there’s only so many dollars to go around and so many teachers that we can hire,” she said.

“This is about ensuring that we’re able to offer quality education and equitable opportunity for every child in the Calgary Catholic School District.”

The closure of St. Angela’s School, which was also considered for closure 12 years ago, will mean Bridgeland no longer has a Catholic school.

– With files from Blake Lough, Global News

