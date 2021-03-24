Portion of Highway 33 closed for investigation: Kelowna RCMP

Send this page to someone via email

Police in Kelowna say a section of Highway 33 is currently closed because of an ongoing investigation.

According to police, the highway is closed just north of Trapping Creek Forest Service Road.

That road is located between the Big White Ski Resort turnoff and the community of Carmi.

“It is unknown at this time how long this closure will last, but RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area is possible,” said police, adding details of the investigation will be released at a later time.

