Canada

Portion of Highway 33 closed for investigation: Kelowna RCMP

By Doyle Potenteau Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 4:19 pm
Kelowna RCMP says Highway 33 is closed just north of Trapping Creek Forest Service Road, which is between the Big White turnoff and Carmi. View image in full screen
Kelowna RCMP says Highway 33 is closed just north of Trapping Creek Forest Service Road, which is between the Big White turnoff and Carmi. Mario Beauregard / The Canadian Press

Police in Kelowna say a section of Highway 33 is currently closed because of an ongoing investigation.

According to police, the highway is closed just north of Trapping Creek Forest Service Road.

That road is located between the Big White Ski Resort turnoff and the community of Carmi.

“It is unknown at this time how long this closure will last, but RCMP is asking the public to avoid the area is possible,” said police, adding details of the investigation will be released at a later time.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
KelownaOkanagancentral okanaganPolice investigationKelowna RCMPHighway 33Carmihighway 33 closure

