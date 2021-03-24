Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Radio - CJOB

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

Winnipeg community group’s truck — loaded with equipment — stolen in West End

By Sam Thompson Global News
Posted March 24, 2021 2:19 pm
The missing vehicle. View image in full screen
The missing vehicle. Anishiative / Facebook

A Winnipeg community organization has had to cancel its regular litter cleanup after its truck — loaded with supplies — was stolen in the West End.

Read more: Take Pride Winnipeg still committed to cleaning up city despite COVID-19 pandemic

Anishiative, a group that involves local youth in volunteerism and environmentally friendly work in the community, said on social media Tuesday that its vehicle was stolen on Ashburn Street and contained safety vests, trash pickers and radios, among other equipment — including containers for disposing of syringes, as well as boxes of masks.

Trending Stories

The missing truck is described as a red Ford F-150 with the licence plate KRV 628.

Click to play video: 'Meet-up for neighbourhood watch groups' Meet-up for neighbourhood watch groups
Meet-up for neighbourhood watch groups – Jan 7, 2020
Advertisement
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Stolen VehicleStolen TruckAuto Theftcrime in winnipegAnishiativecleanup truckWinnipeg community group

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers