Winnipeg community group’s truck — loaded with equipment — stolen in West End

A Winnipeg community organization has had to cancel its regular litter cleanup after its truck — loaded with supplies — was stolen in the West End.

Anishiative, a group that involves local youth in volunteerism and environmentally friendly work in the community, said on social media Tuesday that its vehicle was stolen on Ashburn Street and contained safety vests, trash pickers and radios, among other equipment — including containers for disposing of syringes, as well as boxes of masks.

The missing truck is described as a red Ford F-150 with the licence plate KRV 628.

