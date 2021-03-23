Guelph preparing for major Speedvale construction, bridge replacement

Send this page to someone via email

The City of Guelph says major construction will finally get underway this summer on a stretch of Speedvale Avenue, including the replacement of the bridge over the Speed River.

Talk of replacing the bridge just east of Woolwich Street began many years ago as the city has said it’s at the end of its life cycle and needs to be replaced.

Shovels should go into the ground in June with the city replacing underground sewers and pipes first before rebuilding the road, sidewalks and curbs.

Lane reductions will be in place during the work, but the road will remain open to commuters.

Then in June 2022, the city will begin to replace the bridge itself, resulting in Speedvale closing for several months. A detour will take commuters down to Eramosa Road and connect back to Speedvale via Metcalfe Street.

The city said bike lanes are not included in the finalized plans on Speedvale because there is not enough room through the narrow stretch.

Instead, a bridge for pedestrians and cyclists is being proposed farther south that will connect Emma and Earl streets on either side of the river.

The city is hosting virtual open houses to present plans and get feedback from the community.

Residents can ask questions or make comments online until April 4.

More information on how to speak with officials about the project is on the city’s website.

Give us your feedback about the upcoming Speedvale Avenue reconstruction between Glenwood Ave to Marlborough Rd. Read the presentation, including maps and schedules, and submit your comments/questions until April 4. https://t.co/UGwrEiQ1l7 #Guelph — City of Guelph (@cityofguelph) March 23, 2021

