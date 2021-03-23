Guelph reports 11 new COVID-19 cases, active cases fall to 55

Send this page to someone via email

Guelph’s public health unit is reporting 11 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday, raising the city’s total case count during the pandemic to 2,890.

Active cases have fallen by five from the previous day to 60 with another 16 people recovering from the disease.

The number of resolved cases has reached 2,798 and Guelph’s death toll of 37 has not changed since Feb. 24.

Wellington-Dufferin-Guelph Public Health’s online data portal shows most of the confirmed cases are among the 20 to 39 age group.

It also shows the area’s case rate creeping up from 34.9 to 37.2 cases per 100,000 in the last day.

Story continues below advertisement

Guelph, along with Wellington and Dufferin counties, was moved into the orange level of the province’s response framework on Monday.

Wellington County

Three new cases are being reported in Wellington County on Tuesday as its case count reaches 1,029.

The number of active cases has remained unchanged at 22 from the previous day with three more people recovering from the disease. Resolved cases in the county have climbed to 972.

No new fatal cases are being reported in the county after a death linked to COVID-19 was reported on Friday.

Public health’s online portal shows most cases involve seniors over the age of 80 who have been connected to an outbreak.

Story continues below advertisement

4:30 Ontario doctors answer viewer questions on COVID-19 vaccines Ontario doctors answer viewer questions on COVID-19 vaccines

COVID-19 vaccines

WDG Public Health has administered 35,708 doses of the COVID-19 vaccines since the rollout began Jan. 6.

This is a marked increase of 770 doses over the previous day.

Public health reported that 28,976 people are considered vaccinated, but noted that includes those who have received at least one dose.

That means 11.3 per cent of the eligible population have received at least one dose. The goal is to get to 75 per cent by June.

Anyone who is eligible under Phase 2 of the province’s vaccine rollout plan, such as teachers and anyone over the age of 60, can pre-register for an appointment on public health’s website.

Story continues below advertisement

COVID-19 outbreaks

There are no longer any active COVID-19 outbreaks among Guelph and Wellington County’s long-term care and retirement homes.

The last outbreak, at the Village of Riverside Glen in Guelph, was declared over on Monday.

There is one active outbreak among schools in the area. It was declared on Sunday at William C. Winegard Public School after a student and a staff member tested positive.