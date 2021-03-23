Menu

Canada

Nova Scotia capital budget over $1 billion for second consecutive year

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 23, 2021 11:35 am
The Nova Scotia flag flutters in the wind on the Halifax waterfront in August 2020. View image in full screen
The Nova Scotia flag flutters in the wind on the Halifax waterfront in August 2020. Alexander Quon/Global News

For the second consecutive year, Nova Scotia’s Liberal government has released a capital budget with over $1 billion in spending.

The $1.17-billion earmarked for highways, schools and hospitals tops last year’s $1.042-billion plan, which had been the largest single-year capital plan in the province’s history.

READ MORE: Advocates push province to fund pancreatic cancer drug as surge in late-stage diagnoses predicted

The 2021-22 capital budget includes $217 million for the design and construction of 15 schools and for the purchase of the province’s four remaining public-private partnership schools.

There is also $178 million to support hospital projects in Halifax and Sydney, N.S.

Click to play video: 'Highways and health-care lead Nova Scotia’s 2019-2020 Capital Budget' Highways and health-care lead Nova Scotia’s 2019-2020 Capital Budget
Highways and health-care lead Nova Scotia’s 2019-2020 Capital Budget – Mar 7, 2019

The health-care sector will get another $95.5 million for the construction and repair of other medical facilities and $22.4 million to replace medical equipment and ambulances.

Story continues below advertisement

The plan includes $467 million for road, highway and bridge improvements that were previously announced.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 23, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
Nova ScotiaSchoolsHighwaysCapital Budgethospital projects

