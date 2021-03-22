Menu

Crime

Toronto church volunteer charged in connection with alleged sexual assault of 2 boys, police say

By Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2021 7:24 pm
Click to play video: 'Ontario government working on policy changes to better protect post secondary students reporting sexual assault and violence' Ontario government working on policy changes to better protect post secondary students reporting sexual assault and violence
WATCH ABOVE: Students won't be questioned about sexual history if amendments to the Ministry of Training, Colleges and Universities Act pass. – Jan 28, 2021

Toronto police say they have arrested a 62-year-old church volunteer following a string of alleged sexual assaults.

Investigators say the man volunteered at Mision Cristiana Voz de Restauracion Church on Jane Street near Shoreham Drive, south of Steeles Avenue West.

Police allege that between July 2013 and August 2020 the man repeatedly sexually assaulted two boys who were parishioners at the church.

Read more: Former Burlington doctor, church leader charged with sexual assault

The force says the man is facing 10 charges, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual interference, and making sexually explicitly material available to a person under 18.

The accused, identified as Jose Portillo, is set to appear in court on April 8.

Investigators say there may be additional alleged victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Police say the accused had volunteered with the church since 2004.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
