Toronto church volunteer charged in connection with alleged sexual assault of 2 boys, police say

Toronto police say they have arrested a 62-year-old church volunteer following a string of alleged sexual assaults.

Investigators say the man volunteered at Mision Cristiana Voz de Restauracion Church on Jane Street near Shoreham Drive, south of Steeles Avenue West.

Police allege that between July 2013 and August 2020 the man repeatedly sexually assaulted two boys who were parishioners at the church.

The force says the man is facing 10 charges, including sexual assault, sexual exploitation, sexual interference, and making sexually explicitly material available to a person under 18.

The accused, identified as Jose Portillo, is set to appear in court on April 8.

Investigators say there may be additional alleged victims and are asking anyone with information to contact them.

Police say the accused had volunteered with the church since 2004.

