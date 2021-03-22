34 new COVID-19 cases since Friday in the Kingston region, 92 active

Send this page to someone via email

The Kingston region has seen a large spike in COVID-19 cases since Friday, and has 92 active cases of the virus as of Monday.

According to a tweet from the health unit, 34 new cases were identified over Saturday, Sunday and Monday before 3 p.m..

In that time, there were 15 new recoveries along with 15 variant cases confirmed.

The region is inching closer to the all-time high active case count of 112 seen in mid-December.

Between March 8 and March 21, 80 cases have been identified at Queen’s University. The school’s COVID-19 tracker has yet to be updated Monday.

Story continues below advertisement

Most of the region’s most recent cases have come back positive for variants of concern, according to Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region.

In an interview Sunday, Moore urged residents to keep their social circles small while the variant is present in the community.

“The threat level in our communities never been so high, and we all need to really tighten down our social circles very quickly. We’re seeing it spread when people have small parties, small social events, sleepovers with their children, spreading back to parents,” Moore said.

2:18 Expert group warns third COVID-19 wave is now underway in Ontario Expert group warns third COVID-19 wave is now underway in Ontario