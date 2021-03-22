Menu

Nova Scotia announces $5-million fund for cleaner, efficient farm technologies

By The Staff The Canadian Press
Posted March 22, 2021 3:06 pm
A man works on berry bushes in Lockhartville, located in Nova Scotia's Annapolis Valley, on Saturday, April 10, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Andrew Vaughan

Nova Scotia is spending $5 million over two years to assist farmers with food production and to make environmental improvements to their operations.

Agriculture Minister Keith Colwell says the Agriculture Clean Technology Program will help farmers to use clean technologies that are aimed at reducing greenhouse gas emissions, while increasing production through extending growing seasons.

Colwell says the COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of food security and of having access to fresh, locally produced food, especially in situations where it becomes difficult to import meat and vegetables.

Read more: Nova Scotia adds $5 million to sports budgets to increase access, diversity

He says the program will target the use of technologies that will assist the year-round availability of food through such things as improved greenhouse lighting and cleaner and more efficient energy sources.

While specific details including dollar amounts are still being worked out, Colwell says the support will be offered to small and medium-sized projects.

There’s no word yet on when the program will begin.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 22, 2021.

© 2021 The Canadian Press
