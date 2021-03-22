City of Kingston closes beaches at Breakwater Park, Gord Downie Pier due to COVID-19

Send this page to someone via email

With warmer weather inching closer, the city of Kingston has decided to close the beach areas in Breakwater Park and the Gord Downie Pier due to risks of COVID-19.

The closures are based on a recommendation from Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region.

“(Monday’s) closures follow concerns with the lack of adherence to physical distancing by large numbers of people who continue to gather in these areas,” the city said in a news release.

Both the beach at the Gord Downie Pier and the rock beaches at Breakwater Park are favourite spots for sunbathing and swimming, especially for the nearby Queen’s University community.

The beaches were closed last year in September in a similar move after large crowds gathered in the days before the Queen’s University semester began.

This all comes as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in Kingston, with at least 84 active cases as of Sunday, most of which are variant cases, Moore said in an interview with Global News Sunday.

Currently, there is a public health order in effect in the city of Kingston that limits gatherings inside and outside to only five people.

According to a statement from Mayor Bryan Paterson, the closure of the beaches is meant to enforce these gathering limits.

The remainder of Breakwater Park will be open, but the five-person gathering limit and physical distancing will apply.