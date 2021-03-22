Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

City of Kingston closes beaches at Breakwater Park, Gord Downie Pier due to COVID-19

By Alexandra Mazur Global News
Posted March 22, 2021 11:34 am
The beach areas are being shut down due to concerns over gatherings while COVID-19 cases rise across the city.
The beach areas are being shut down due to concerns over gatherings while COVID-19 cases rise across the city. Global News

With warmer weather inching closer, the city of Kingston has decided to close the beach areas in Breakwater Park and the Gord Downie Pier due to risks of COVID-19.

The closures are based on a recommendation from Dr. Kieran Moore, medical officer of health for the region.

“(Monday’s) closures follow concerns with the lack of adherence to physical distancing by large numbers of people who continue to gather in these areas,” the city said in a news release.

Read more: City closes Breakwater park beach, Gord Downie Pier to prevent COVID-19 spread

Both the beach at the Gord Downie Pier and the rock beaches at Breakwater Park are favourite spots for sunbathing and swimming, especially for the nearby Queen’s University community.

The beaches were closed last year in September in a similar move after large crowds gathered in the days before the Queen’s University semester began.

Trending Stories
Story continues below advertisement

This all comes as COVID-19 case counts continue to rise in Kingston, with at least 84 active cases as of Sunday, most of which are variant cases, Moore said in an interview with Global News Sunday.

Currently, there is a public health order in effect in the city of Kingston that limits gatherings inside and outside to only five people.

Click to play video: 'Kingston region expected to move into yellow COVID-19 zone due to rising case counts' Kingston region expected to move into yellow COVID-19 zone due to rising case counts
Kingston region expected to move into yellow COVID-19 zone due to rising case counts

According to a statement from Mayor Bryan Paterson, the closure of the beaches is meant to enforce these gathering limits.

The remainder of Breakwater Park will be open, but the five-person gathering limit and physical distancing will apply.

© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
COVID-19COVIDCoronavirus kingstonKingston CoronavirusBreakwater ParkBeach closuresGord Downie Pierbeach closures kingston

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers