1 airlifted, 3 others injured following early morning crash on Highway 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

Peterborough County OPP continue to investigate a weekend single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 east of Peterborough that resulted in serious injuries for one of four occupants.

According to OPP, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the crash between the 5th and 6th lines of Asphodel, five kilometres west of the village of Norwood in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

Police say the four occupants were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. One of them was then transported via an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other three sustained minor injuries, OPP said Monday.

Highway 7 was closed until 1 p.m. as police investigated.

Police are looking for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling in the area. The vehicle involved was a grey 2019 Nissan Kicks SUV.

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122, visit Crime Stoppers online or call 1-800-222-TIPS.