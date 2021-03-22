Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Traffic

1 airlifted, 3 others injured following early morning crash on Highway 7 east of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video: '4 injured — 1 airlifted — following crash on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough' 4 injured — 1 airlifted — following crash on Hwy. 7 east of Peterborough
Four people were injured — one airlifted to a Toronto hospital — following single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 east of Peterborough on Sunday.

Peterborough County OPP continue to investigate a weekend single-vehicle crash on Highway 7 east of Peterborough that resulted in serious injuries for one of four occupants.

According to OPP, around 3:30 a.m. Sunday, officers responded to the crash between the 5th and 6th lines of Asphodel, five kilometres west of the village of Norwood in Asphodel-Norwood Township.

Read more: 1 airlifted following head-on collision on Hwy 7 west of Peterborough, OPP say

Police say the four occupants were taken to Peterborough Regional Health Centre. One of them was then transported via an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries. The other three sustained minor injuries, OPP said Monday.

Trending Stories

Highway 7 was closed until 1 p.m. as police investigated.

Police are looking for any witnesses to the incident or anyone who may have seen the vehicle travelling in the area. The vehicle involved was a grey 2019 Nissan Kicks SUV.

Story continues below advertisement

Anyone with information is asked to call Peterborough County OPP at 705-742-0401 or the non-emergency line (888) 310-1122, visit Crime Stoppers online or call 1-800-222-TIPS.

Click to play video: 'Victim of fatal Uxbridge crash misidentified' Victim of fatal Uxbridge crash misidentified
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
CrashPeterborough County OPPHighway 7Single Vehicle CrashNorwoodHwy 7Highway 7 Crash

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers