Traffic

1 airlifted following head-on collision on Hwy 7 west of Peterborough: OPP

By Greg Davis Global News
Click to play video: '1 airlifted following head-on collision on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough' 1 airlifted following head-on collision on Hwy. 7 near Peterborough
One person was airlifted to a Toronto hospital following a head-on collision on Hwy. 7 just west of Peterborough on Friday afternoon.

Two people were taken to hospital — one airlifted to Toronto — following a head-on collision between pickup trucks on Highway 7 just west of Peterborough on Friday afternoon.

The collision occurred around 12:30 p.m. just north of the North Monaghan Parkway in neighbouring Cavan Monaghan Township.

When emergency crews arrived, they found one of the trucks on its side.

Peterborough County OPP say two people — one from each vehicle — were injured in the crash and initially transported to Peterborough Regional Health Centre.

Const. Joy Ayotte tells Global News that one of the people was later transported by an Ornge air ambulance to a Toronto-area trauma centre.

The section of highway is closed between Lansdowne Street West and the North Monaghan Parkway as OPP continue to investigate.

A source at Ornge tells Global News that a man in his 60s was transported to St. Michael’s Hospital in Toronto. The extent of his injuries is not yet known.

— More to come.

