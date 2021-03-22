Ontario allocating 133 new long-term care spaces for new home in Cobourg

Send this page to someone via email

The Ontario government is allocating 133 new long-term care spaces for a new 192-bed home in Cobourg.

On Monday morning, Northumberland-Peterborough South MPP David Piccini made the announcement at Streamway Villa on James St. West. The announcement also includes upgrading the existing 59 spaces at the long-term home, one of 18 owned and operated by OMNI Health Care.

“Our loved ones in long-term care deserve a comfortable, modern place to live that is near family and friends, and has the built-in supports they need when and where they need it,” Piccini said.

“The number of people in Cobourg who will need long-term care is expected to rise over the next decade. These new and upgraded spaces, built to modern design standards, will help ensure residents have access to the care they need in a safe and secure environment.”

“This project, coupled with new allocations to Golden Plough Lodge in Cobourg and Southbridge Care in Port Hope, is the largest long-term care investment in Northumberland’s history,” Piccini said.

Town mayor John Henderson thanked the province for the “historic” long-term care investment that will provide upgraded, modernized spaces and “much-needed” additional beds.

“We are proud and supportive of our aging demographic and recognize that this is a huge step in the right direction towards continuing to serve our senior population,” he said.

Patrick McCarthy, chief executive of OMNI Health Care, says they’re happy to see government recognize the need for more beds in Cobourg and thanked Piccini for advocating for the project.

“Families in the Cobourg area know that these much-needed beds are necessary to keep pace with our growing senior population,” he said.

Northumberland County Warden Bob Crate says the area has a growing senior population and demand for long-term care accommodations is expected to increase.

“Investments in local long-term care projects like this one reflect the province’s commitment to making long-term care available to people when they need it, and also where they need it — in their own communities, where they can remain close to family, friends, and familiar settings,” he said.

The project is one of 80 announced last week by the province as part of its long-term care modernization plan, adding 7,510 new and 4,197 upgraded long-term care spaces.