Province commits 29 new long-term care beds for Golden Plough Lodge in Cobourg

A long-term care facility in Cobourg will be adding 29 new beds thanks to a commitment from the province.

On Friday afternoon, Northumberland-Quinte West MPP Lou Rinaldi announced the expansion plans for Golden Plough Lodge on Burnham Street.

In the morning, Rinaldi helped announce 35 new beds at Pleasant Meadow Manor in Norwood.

“This is an incredible opportunity to support the County of Northumberland’s plans for expansion to the Golden Plough and will drastically increase the facility’s capacity making way for more support for our aging population,” said Rinaldi.

“More beds means more local residents will continue to have family and friends nearby for visits, which will improve the quality of life for all.”

Great day! 29 new #longtermcare beds in @Nthld_County to help seniors better access high-quality care and continue to live happy and healthy lives. MPP #LouRinaldi was at the Golden Plough Lodge in @TownofCobourg today to make the announcement #lLHINs https://t.co/B1cDGFASF0 pic.twitter.com/mhvO4QhuWv — CentralEastLHIN (@CentralEastLHIN) May 4, 2018

Northumberland County warden Mark Lovshin says the provincial investment will help address a “tremendous need” for access to long-term care.

Golden Plough Lodge, managed by the County, currently has 151 long-term care beds.

“With this funding, more seniors will get the high-quality care they deserve, in their own community where they can remain connected to family, friends and loved ones,” he said.

“Throughout its long history, the Golden Plough Lodge has provided quality, compassionate care to thousands of local families. This investment will ensure that more of our seniors can access this care, and continue to lead lives with purpose, choice, dignity and respect.”