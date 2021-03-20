Al Simmons performs ‘Barber of Seville’ virtually for Manitoba Opera

Beloved children’s entertainer Al Simmons is bringing his version of a 17th-century Italian opera to life virtually for Manitoba audiences.

The Barber of Seville as styled by Al Simmons is now streaming for free at the Manitoba Opera website. Simmons tells Global News he first adapted the play for school kids more than a decade ago. “I went through the opera in its original Italian,” he said, ” I had to translate it in order to figure out how to update it to modern times.”

Al Simmons at the MTC Warehouse theatre. Manitoba Opera

Simmons says he’s added more contemporary jokes and references to the performance, which was filmed over five days at the MTC Warehouse theatre. While Simmons does sing throughout, it’s not in the style of a traditional opera. “I’m not an opera singer,” he said. “They spend decades to make their voice do what they do on stage. I love opera, but I sing the story of the Barber of Seville.”

The 45-minute long performance is available to stream for free from March 20-28 at the Manitoba Opera website.