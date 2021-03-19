Nova Scotia gas prices expected to drop as interrupter invoked

Send this page to someone via email

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board says gas prices will be adjusted at midnight.

The cost of gas has been climbing steady and went up on Friday to 131.2 cents. But, it is now expected to drop by at least 5 cents on Saturday morning.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline,” said the board in a release.

“The benchmark price of gasoline is based on an average of the daily market price for refined gasoline on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) converted into Canadian dollars.”

However, the NSURB can set a new price at any time.

The cost of diesel oil will not be affected by this week’s interruption.

The last time an interrupter was used by the board as over a year ago, on March 11, 2020, when gas dropped by 10.6 cents.

