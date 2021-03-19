Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Want to discuss? Please read our Commenting Policy first.

Advertisement
Canada

Nova Scotia gas prices expected to drop as interrupter invoked

By Karla Renic Global News
Click to play video: 'Maritimers continue to feel impacts of rising gas prices' Maritimers continue to feel impacts of rising gas prices
The price of gas continues to rise in both Nova Scotia and New Brunswick, in the $1.30 range. That’s a stark difference compared to a year ago when prices were about $0.70 per litre. Callum Smith explains why the cost is going up – and what to expect moving forward.

The Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board says gas prices will be adjusted at midnight.

The cost of gas has been climbing steady and went up on Friday to 131.2 cents. But, it is now expected to drop by at least 5 cents on Saturday morning.

“This change is necessary due to significant shifts in the market prices of gasoline,” said the board in a release.

Read more: Rising fuel costs in the Maritimes ‘taking money right out of our pocket’

“The benchmark price of gasoline is based on an average of the daily market price for refined gasoline on the New York Mercantile Exchange (NYMEX) converted into Canadian dollars.”

However, the NSURB can set a new price at any time.

Story continues below advertisement

The cost of diesel oil will not be affected by this week’s interruption.

The last time an interrupter was used by the board as over a year ago, on March 11, 2020, when gas dropped by 10.6 cents.

Click to play video: 'Greenpeace Canada protests natural gas pipeline project' Greenpeace Canada protests natural gas pipeline project
Greenpeace Canada protests natural gas pipeline project – Mar 9, 2021
© 2021 Global News, a division of Corus Entertainment Inc.
Gas PricesGasNova Scotia Utility and Review BoardGas CostNova Scotia gasgas interrupterinterrupter

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers