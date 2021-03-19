Menu

Topics

TV Programs

Connect

Local

your local region

National

Calendar

Calendar

Search

Quick Search

  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Trending Now

  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     
  •  
     

Comments

Comments closed.

Due to the sensitive and/or legal subject matter of some of the content on globalnews.ca, we reserve the ability to disable comments from time to time.

Please see our Commenting Policy for more.

Advertisement
Crime

2 charged after $2.3M in contraband cigarettes and cigars seized in Edmonton

By Staff The Canadian Press
Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis says two men have been charged after it seized $2.3 million in contraband cigarettes and cigars.
Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis says two men have been charged after it seized $2.3 million in contraband cigarettes and cigars. Courtesy, AGLC

Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis says two men have been charged after it seized $2.3 million in contraband cigarettes and cigars.

The agency says a warehouse was searched in north Edmonton with the help of police after a six-month investigation.

Read more: AGLC seizes $2.5M in contraband tobacco products from Edmonton storage locker

It says the potential lost tax revenue is estimated at more than $797,000.

Mihvan Shekho Salih of Calgary and Hussein Jamaah Abbo of Edmonton have been charged with trafficking in contraband tobacco.

Contraband tobacco is described as any product that does not comply with federal and provincial laws related to importation, marking, manufacturing and payment of duties and taxes.

Read more: Traffic stop near Brandon finds 3.5 million illegal cigarettes, say RCMP

Story continues below advertisement

The agency says that on top of lost revenues, illegally manufactured products can also pose public health and safety risks because they lack regulatory controls and inspections.

The two men are to appear in Edmonton provincial court on April 8.

Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis says two men have been charged after it seized $2.3 million in contraband cigarettes and cigars.
Alberta Gaming, Liquor & Cannabis says two men have been charged after it seized $2.3 million in contraband cigarettes and cigars. Courtesy, AGLC
© 2021 The Canadian Press
Edmonton crimeAGLCContraband TobaccoAGLC contrabandAGLC contraband cigarettesAlberta contrabandAlberta contraband cigarettes and cigarscontraband cigarettes and cigarscontraband cigarettes and cigars AlbertaEdmonton contrabandEdmonton contraband cigarettesEdmonton contraband cigarstrafficking in contraband tobacco

Sponsored content

Flyers

More weekly flyers